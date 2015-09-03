SOFIA, Sept 3 A Bulgarian court will decide on Monday whether to extradite to Austria a man who was arrested in connection with the 71 dead refugees found in an abandoned truck on an Austrian highway.

Tsvetan Tsvetanov, 32, was held for 72 hours under a European arrest warrant at his home in the Danube town of Lom on Monday.

The court in the northwestern town of Montana decided on Thursday that Tsvetanov should remain under arrest and that the extradition request hearing will be held next Monday.

Tsvetanov is believed to be one of the three drivers of the refrigerated truck discovered last Thursday on a highway from the Hungarian border to Vienna.

A baby girl and three other children were among the dead crammed into the back of the truck.

Four Bulgarians and one Afghan citizen are already under arrest pending an investigation in Hungary. They face up to 16 years in prison for trafficking in Hungary plus murder charges in Austria.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Angus MacSwan)