* Chaotic Calais migrant scenes dominate UK politics
* PM Cameron ramps up immigration rhetoric in response
* Some criticise language, policies as too harsh
* Eurosceptics say crisis another reason to leave the EU
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Aug 3 Dramatic images of migrants
storming the Channel Tunnel from France have prompted Prime
Minister David Cameron's government to ramp up anti-immigration
rhetoric and spurred Eurosceptics to amplify calls for Britain
to quit the European Union.
The government's increasingly shrill tone has upset
charities, churchmen and left-wing politicians, while anti-EU
campaigners have seized on the crisis as proof that Britain is
unable to protect its own borders while remaining in the bloc.
Cameron, criticised by political rivals for referring to the
migrants as "a swarm", won an unexpectedly decisive election
victory as recently as May.
But the Calais events - in which hundreds of migrants from
North Africa and the Middle East try nightly to scale fences -
pose a political problem by spotlighting his failure to keep his
promises on controlling immigration. That may make it harder for
him to persuade voters to stay in the EU.
Cameron has promised to overhaul Britain's EU ties before
holding a referendum on membership by the end of 2017. He has
also vowed to cut net annual migration to the tens of thousands
from the hundreds of thousands but repeatedly missed the target.
Calais has long been a magnet for migrants seeking to try
their luck at slipping into Britain, a country without identity
cards where it is easier than on the continent for workers to
melt into a booming informal economy.
What is different this time is that the migrants number
thousands not hundreds, and disruption to freight and passenger
traffic has been prolonged in the summer holiday season.
French police union official Gilles Debove told Reuters some
1,700 attempts to enter the tunnel had been recorded overnight
and a French riot policeman had been injured by stone-throwing.
FATAL
The crisis has proved fatal for some migrants, nine of whom
have been killed trying to make the crossing. Now some French
politicians are talking of scrapping treaties that allow Britain
to operate border controls on the French side of the tunnel.
Indeed one leading conservative Gaullist, Xavier Bertrand,
suggested at the weekend that if Britain did not agree to start
processing the asylum seekers, France should simply let them
loose to try to breach the border.
The British government has responded by holding a series of
meetings of its emergency response committee, known as Cobra,
and by pledging more security fencing and sniffer dogs.
It has also promised to bring forward a law to tighten
immigration rules, targeting landlords who rent properties to
illegal immigrants with jail sentences, and has floated the idea
of stripping families of failed asylum seekers of benefits.
In an article on Sunday, Theresa May, the interior minister,
spoke of the need to convey the message that Britain's streets
were not "paved with gold".
But the government's approach has angered some.
Church of England Bishop Trevor Willmott warned the
government not to forget its humanity.
"When we become harsh with each other and forget our
humanity then we end up in these stand-off positions," he told
the Observer newspaper.
Habib Rahman, chief executive at the Joint Council for the
Welfare of Immigrants, called ideas to remove state support from
families of failed asylum seekers the "worst kind of political
posturing," saying it would have a wider discriminatory effect.
The Conservatives must tread a fine line. When in opposition
in 2002, May warned that some people had begun to call them the
"Nasty Party" due to their attitudes towards ethnic minorities.
Cameron will not want his party to regain that epithet.
But he is also under pressure from Eurosceptic lawmakers in
his own party and the predominantly right-leaning press who want
him to take a tougher line on immigration.
"Why are we seeing illegal migrants 'swarming', as he
(Cameron) rightly puts it, through razor wire to the
Eurotunnel?" The Sun tabloid, part of Rupert Murdoch's media
empire, lamented on Monday.
"Nothing more vividly exposes Britain's abject surrender to
EU control. Mr Cameron says he will take back our borders and
kick out illegal immigrants. It is all talk."
(Additional reporting by William James in London and Pascal
Rossignol in Lille/Mark John in Paris; Editing by Paul Taylor)