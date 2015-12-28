Dec 28 The uncle of a drowned Syrian toddler
whose body pictured on a Turkish beach three months ago prompted
worldwide sympathy for the plight of the region's refugees,
arrived in Canada with his family on Monday.
CBC Television broadcast the arrival of Mohammad Kurdi, his
wife and five children in Vancouver, where they had an emotional
reunion with his sister Tima Kurdi. She lives in British
Columbia and sponsored the family's relocation to Canada.
The family chanted: "Thank you Canada" shortly after being
reunited.
"I am happy, very happy," Mohammad Kurdi told reporters at
the city's main airport.
The family came to prominence in September after a
photograph of the tiny body of Alan Kurdi, face down in the surf
of a Turkish beach, appeared in newspapers around the world.
Alan was originally reported to be 3 years old, but some
subsequent reports said he was 2.
The image brought international attention to the refugee
crisis and sparked outrage at the perceived inaction of
developed nations to deal with the issue.
The child's brother and mother were among those who died
when two boats capsized as they tried to cross the waters from
Turkey to the Greek island of Kos. The children's father,
Abdullah, who is Mohammad Kurdi's brother, survived
.
Tima Kurdi said at the time she had tried to sponsor
Mohammad to come to Canada but was not successful. She had hoped
to sponsor Alan and his family next.
Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his Conservative
government came under fire after it emerged the family had
wanted to emigrate to Canada. The Conservatives lost the October
election to Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party, which pledged to
swiftly bring in 25,000 Syrian refugees.
Tima Kurdi told reporters she was thankful to Trudeau "for
opening the door" and showing other countries how do deal with
the refugee crisis.
Earlier this month, Trudeau was in Toronto to greet the
first planeload of Syrian refugees sponsored by the Canadian
government.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Peter Cooney)