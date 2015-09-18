LJUBLJANA, Sept 18 Slovenia expects around 1,000 migrants to cross from Croatia in the next 24 hours, the European Union country's interior ministry said on Friday, after over 13,000 people streamed into Croatia in little over two days.

"We estimate that about 1,000 persons will arrive within the next 24 hours," interior ministry state secretary Bostjan Sefic told a news conference. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Larry King)