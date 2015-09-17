TOVARNIK, Croatia, Sept 17 Helmeted riot police tried to control growing crowds of migrants at a Croatian border town on Thursday, as migrants crossing from Serbia jostled to board buses headed into Croatia, a Reuters reporter said.

Long queues formed for buses bound for migrant reception centres elsewhere in Croatia. Over 100 riot police officers were deployed to control the crowds and keep them back from railway tracks.

More than 6,000 migrants have entered Croatia from Serbia since Wednesday morning, after Hungary sealed its southern frontier with Serbia.

