UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BELI MANASTIR, Croatia, Sept 19 Croatia has "forced" Hungary to take in migrants and will continue to do so, Croatian Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Saturday.
"We forced them, by sending people up there. And we'll keep doing it," Milanovic told reporters in the northeastern town of Beli Manastir, from where buses and trains packed with migrants were sent north to Hungary on Friday. (Reporting by Sasa Kavic; Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by David Evans)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.