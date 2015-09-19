BELI MANASTIR, Croatia, Sept 19 Croatia has "forced" Hungary to take in migrants and will continue to do so, Croatian Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Saturday.

"We forced them, by sending people up there. And we'll keep doing it," Milanovic told reporters in the northeastern town of Beli Manastir, from where buses and trains packed with migrants were sent north to Hungary on Friday. (Reporting by Sasa Kavic; Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by David Evans)