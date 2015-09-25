ZAGREB, Sept 25 Croatia may lift a blockade on
its border with fellow ex-Yugoslav republic Serbia in the next
24 hours, Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Friday.
The two Balkan neighbours engaged in a trade war this week
over the flow of thousands of migrants across their joint
border. Zagreb banned traffic for all Serbian vehicles on
Thursday, in response to Serbia blocking Croatian goods and
trucks.
"I am having intense discussions with my colleagues in the
government to lift the border measures today or tomorrow,"
Milanovic said on the government's official Twitter account.
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Kevin Liffey)