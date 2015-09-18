BELGRADE, Sept 18 Croatia is encouraging migrants to illegally cross borders, Hungary's foreign minister said on Friday, after a convoy of Croatian buses took hundreds of migrants to the Hungarian frontier.

Hungarian police allowed the migrants to pass and put them on buses. But Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto denied there was any coordination between the two countries.

"Instead of helping people, Croatia is encouraging masses and masses of people to commit a criminal offence - illegal crossing of the border is a criminal offense," Szijjarto told a news conference in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

