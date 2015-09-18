ZAGREB, Sept 18 If the migration crisis in Croatia continues "it is a matter of time" before the country shuts down all border traffic, Interior Minister Ranko Ostojic told N1 Television on Friday.

Croatia late on Thursday closed seven of eight road border crossings with Serbia after an influx of more than 11,000 migrants since Hungary sealed its own frontier with Serbia. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Writing by Matt Robinson)