PRAGUE, Sept 3 Trains heading for Budapest from Slovakia and the Czech Republic will be stopped at the Hungarian border town of Szob, the Czech and Slovak passenger railway operators said on Thursday, as migrants from Syria flood towards the Hungarian capital.

Czech Railways and Slovak railway company ZSSK said in separate statements that their Hungarian counterpart had informed them that passengers will be provided with alternative means of travel to Budapest.

Hungarian police have allowed hundreds of migrants to pour into Budapest's main railway station but authorities cancelled all trains to western Europe, triggering chaos and confusion. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Louise Ireland)