DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 Dutch Prime Minister
Mark Rutte said on Thursday that Europe had just six to eight
weeks to get a handle on the influx of refugees from conflict
zones in the Middle East and elsewhere.
"We have 6-8 weeks," Rutte told a panel on Europe at the
World Economic Forum in Davos, adding that he believed the
Schengen borderless travel zone in Europe could be saved but
that first the bloc must agree on a mechanism to replace the
failed Dublin system, which says that migrants must seek asylum
in the first EU country they enter.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Paul Taylor)