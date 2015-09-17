COPENHAGEN, Sept 17 Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Thursday his country would contribute 100 million euros this year and next to Europe's efforts to deal with a refugee crisis, including for the EU border agency Frontex.

The immigration minister said Denmark would take in an additional 1,000 refugees on condition that the European Union found a common solution to the refugee crisis. Inger Stojberg repeated Denmark's position that it would not join any mandatory EU scheme to share out refugees. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Kevin Liffey)