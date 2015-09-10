COPENHAGEN, Sept 10 A motorway connecting the Danish peninsula Jutland to Germany reopened on Thursday, Danish authorities said, a day after it was closed when some 300 refugees, including children, began walking on it.

Some limits on train traffic remained, however.

Danish police said on Wednesday that 3,000 "foreigners" had arrived in Denmark between Sunday and Wednesday. (Reporting by Teis Jensen Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)