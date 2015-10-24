AMSTERDAM Oct 23 Dutch Prime Minister Mark
Rutte has said Eastern European countries owe it to their
partners to do more to stem the inflow of migrants into the
European Union, and demanded a fairer distribution of asylum
seekers among the bloc's members.
His comments, made after a meeting with European Council
President Donald Tusk, echo those of other leaders of wealthy
Western European countries including German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, who worry that large-scale immigration will boost
support for the xenophobic far-right.
"It cannot be that countries like Sweden, the Netherlands
and Germany get the lion's share of asylum seekers," Rutte told
public television on Saturday, the day before a Brussels summit
to discuss Europe's migrant crisis.
"Eastern Europe has done too little to resist the refugee
stream," he was quoted by public television as saying. "We have
invested a huge amount in them, and now they are doing too
little."
He said the Netherlands, which assumes the EU's rotating
presidency from Jan. 1, was prepared to provide more support to
member states that were having difficulties securing their
external frontiers.
The EU's poorer, eastern members have resisted calls for
refugees to be divided between the bloc's 28 members. Hungary's
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has erected a fence along his
country's southern frontier, effectively handing the problem on
to neighbouring Croatia and Slovenia.
Almost all the migrants fleeing war and poverty in the
Middle East and Africa are entering the EU via its poorer
members in south-eastern Europe.
But Tusk, a former Polish Prime Minister, appeared to side
with his Eastern European colleagues, telling reporters that
defending the continent's borders was the most important of the
tasks facing the EU.
"No task is more important for the moderate centrist
political camp than the re-establishment of Europe's external
borders," said Tusk, who was in The Hague for a congress of
Rutte's Liberal party, an ally of Tusk's Civic Platform..
"Only then will we be able to stop the radicals in their
march to power," he added, an apparent reference to far-right,
anti-immigration parties that are rising in polls across Europe.
In the Netherlands, the anti-Islam Freedom Party of populist
Geert Wilders, is topping polls with its highest-ever ratings.
Merkel has said Germany must prepare to receive as many as
800,000 refugees this year, despite opposition from some of her
governmental allies.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Catherine Evans)