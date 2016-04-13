* EU must be ready to manage arrivals in Italy, Malta - Tusk
* Austria planning tighter controls on Italy border
* Chaos in Libya rules out deal similar to that with Turkey
By Foo Yun Chee
STRASBOURG, April 13 "Alarming" numbers of
migrants are reaching Libya to cross the Mediterranean, a senior
EU official said on Wednesday, adding a warning that Italy must
be ready for them to avoid new border chaos inside Europe.
"The numbers of would-be migrants in Libya are alarming,"
European Council President Donald Tusk told the European
Parliament a day after Austria said it planned tighter controls
on its Italian border in anticipation of a summer migrant surge.
Noting that anarchy in Libya ruled out for now the kind of
deal made with Turkey to block what was last year's main route
into Europe via Greece, Tusk said EU allies must be ready to
help manage new arrivals within Italy, as well as on Malta.
But in referring to last year's chaotic movement of nearly a
million people from Greece that saw EU states closing borders
with each other, threatening the bloc's cherished Schengen zone
of passport-free travel, Tusk warned of a similar threat if
Italy and its EU partners did not cooperate to contain flows.
"As regards the Balkan route, we undertook action much too
late, which resulted among others in the temporary closure of
the borders inside Schengen," he said of the many months it took
to enforce EU rules obliging asylum seekers to remain in Greece.
"This is why our full cooperation with Italy and Malta today
is a condition to avoid this scenario in the future."
Austria, which with France and Germany has long complained
that Italy simply "waves through" migrants heading north, has
said it expects double last year's 150,000 to reach Italy and
will tighten controls on the Brenner Pass frontier.
Rome has rejected criticism but some EU diplomats are
concerned that Italy, which saw arrivals fall last year, may not
be able or willing to accommodate a new surge and to hold people
while asylum claims are assessed, as Greece is now doing.
Nearly 10,000 people reached Italy last month, compared to
fewer than 2,300 in March 2015, U.N. data shows. Arrivals in
Greece from Turkey have fallen significantly since Ankara agreed
to take back all migrants, including Syrian refugees. Reaching
Italy is much riskier than Greek islands off the Turkish coast.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told the
same parliamentary session that implementing the EU-Turkey deal
remained a "Herculean task", for practical reasons as well as
disputes with Ankara over human rights.
In rare public rebuke to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan,
whom Brussels has assiduously courted in seeking his help to
curb migrant flows, Juncker criticised Ankara's summoning of the
German envoy to complain that Erdogan was mocked on German TV.
"I simply cannot comprehend that a German ambassador should
be summoned over an admittedly outrageous satirical song,"
Juncker said . "This does not bring
Turkey any closer to us but rather drives us further apart."
Among incentives for Turkey to take back migrants from
Greece is a pledge to revive talks on Turkish EU membership.
(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alastair Macdonald
and Alison Williams)