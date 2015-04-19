* Naval mission to intercept illicit oil, weapons proposed
* One of several options proposed for EU to help Libya
* EU soldiers could secure oil facilities if deal reached
By Francesco Guarascio and Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, April 19 The EU is considering sending
warships to the Libyan coast to combat oil and arms smugglers
but fears that could encourage more migrants to take to sea in
the hope of being rescued and taken to Europe, according to an
EU document seen by Reuters.
In a frank reference to EU concerns that saving more lives
could mean trafficking gangs dispatch more people in unsafe
craft, the paper drawn up before Sunday's mass drowning
, warned of a "pull-factor risk" from a naval
mission -- the risk more migrants would head for Europe.
The naval mission is one of several options suggested by EU
officials working for foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini in
the confidential paper on ways the 28-nation bloc could support
a proposed national unity government if U.N.-brokered talks
between Libya's warring groups succeed.
The options are due to be discussed by EU foreign ministers
at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday that will now be dominated
by the latest migration disaster in the Mediterranean after a
boat capsized off the Libyan coast, killing up to 700 migrants.
A spokeswoman confirmed Mogherini was planning to present
proposals to member states on how the EU may help a Libyan unity
government -- "if and when" one is set up -- and that these
included a possible use of EU military resources. EU diplomats
said any such military mission was unlikely in the near future.
Another option suggested in the paper is that EU soldiers
could secure oil installations in Libya to let international oil
firms resume operations. Preventing Libyan factions obtaining
arms funded by oil shipments from installations under the
control of militias is a priority for international powers.
European diplomats said neither military option had much
support from EU states, though Mogherini's former colleagues in
the Rome government were pushing for more collective action to
stabilise Italy's former colony and to stem the flow of refugees
landing on its own shores.
EUROPEAN RESERVATIONS
The EU, accused by rights groups of inaction over the
migration crisis, is pinning its hopes on U.N. attempts to
broker a political agreement between Libya's two rival
governments, trusting this will ease pressure behind migration.
Mogherini has suggested that the EU could send soldiers or
civilian experts to monitor a ceasefire or to provide security
if an agreement can be reached on a unity government.
Many EU governments have deep reservations however about
sending European soldiers into an unstable and risky situation.
One option proposed in the EU document seen by Reuters is
for a naval operation to prevent arms-smuggling and to monitor
Islamic State activity in Libya. Such a mission could also check
oil tankers going to and from Libyan refineries, it said.
The paper said however that careful consideration would have
to be given to "the operation's response to the inevitable
presence of migration at sea and the 'pull-factor' risk".
U.N. sanctions monitors said in February Libyan authorities
needed an international maritime force to halt the illicit trade
in oil or the flow of weapons.
An EU security operation would focus on Tripoli, where a
secure zone could be created for the government, the paper says,
then adds: "But it could also include installations in the oil
crescent to allow international companies to restart their
activities."
Oil production is less than half it was in Libya before
Muammar Gaddafi was ousted in 2011 following a rebellion backed
by NATO forces. Fighting in December reached the eastern "oil
crescent", home to the biggest export terminals, Es Sider and
Ras Lanuf, forcing their closure. A withdrawal of Tripoli-allied
forces has raised hopes the ports could re-open soon.
The paper also suggested the EU could help monitor local
ceasefires and that it would quickly organise an international
conference to raise funds for a government of national unity.
(Additional reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alastair
Macdonald, Sophie Walker and Crispian Balmer)