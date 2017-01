BRUSSELS Nov 17 European Union states agreed on Thursday to waive visas for Ukrainians coming to the bloc for short visits, but said implementation could only take place once the bloc beefs up its mechanism to suspend visa-free agreements.

"I am delighted that our decision is able to send a positive message in the run up to the EU-Ukraine Summit on 24 November," said Peter Javorcik, the EU ambassador for Slovakia, which now holds the EU's rotating presidency. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)