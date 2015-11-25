By Thomas Escritt
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Nov 25 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday Europe's single currency
will be jeopardised if its Schengen passport-free travel zone
unravels due to member states reimposing border controls to keep
out refugees.
The 26-member Schengen zone has come under immense pressure
since the summer as hundreds of thousands of migrants fleeing
war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa stream across the
continent's southern frontiers in search of security in Europe.
With Greece in particular struggling to contain the human
tide, countries from Hungary in the south to Denmark in the
north have put up temporary border controls to stem the flows,
making passport-free travel harder than at any time in decades.
Addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Juncker
warned that allowing the Schengen system to erode would have
political consequences for other European Union projects
including the euro single currency.
"If the spirit of Schengen leaves our lands and our hearts,
we will lose more than Schengen. A single currency makes no
sense if Schengen falls. It is one of the keystones of European
construction," he said.
"The Schengen system is partially comatose," Juncker added.
"Those who believe in Europe and its values, in its principles
and freedoms must try - and try they will - to reanimate the
Schengen spirit."
Juncker's statement was primarily political in its
significance, since the Schengen zone, wich has 22 members from
within the EU and four from outside it, is legally distinct from
the 19-member euro zone.
However, his warning reflected growing concern at EU
headquarters in Brussels that intra-EU tensions over the migrant
crisis could herald a broader foundering of the post-World War
Two war drive for European unity.
Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel drew parallels
between the difficulties faced by the Schengen and euro systems,
saying quotas for distributing refugees around the EU were
needed as part of "political solutions" to preserve Schengen.
"A distribution of refugees according to economic strength
and other conditions ... and the readiness for a permanent
distribution mechanism ... will determine whether the Schengen
area will hold in the long term," she said.
