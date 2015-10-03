LONDON Oct 3 Around 200 migrants tried to get
into the Channel Tunnel in France overnight, clashing with staff
and police and forcing the suspension of rail services, a
spokesman for Eurotunnel said.
The disruption was the latest in a series of incidents
involving migrants who are camped around the northern French
port of Calais in the hope of reaching Britain.
A spokesman for Eurotunnel said around 200 migrants broke
into its French terminal and got onto the tracks. Their effort
was coordinated and highly organised, forcing the company to
call for police reinforcements, he said.
Eurotunnel services for passengers and freight were
suspended, and while trains have started running again they are
likely to proceed slowly through the Calais area, disrupting
normal timetables, he said.
Calais is just one of the hot spots in a wider immigration
crisis, as European countries struggle to agree how to deal with
growing numbers of migrants fleeing conflict or poverty.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Larry King)