UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HELSINKI, Sept 19 Finland started checks at its border with Sweden for the first time on Saturday to deal with asylum seekers arriving in the northern town of Tornio.
"From now on, people crossing border in Tornio will be checked by a procedure led by the police", the interior ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Toby Chopra)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February