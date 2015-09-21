HELSINKI, Sept 21 Finland is prepared to start national border controls amid a growing influx of asylum seekers from neighbouring Sweden, interior minister Petteri Orpo said on Monday.

"We have readiness for that (border controls) at any time, and we have already considerably tightened our policies," Orpo told Reuters on phone.

Police started random border checks on Saturday in the northern town of Tornio and will launch on Tuesday what the government calls "enhanced foreigner supervision" - such as random checks - around the country.

So far this year, about 12,000 asylum seekers, most of them from Iraq, have come to Finland, compared to just 3,600 in the whole of last year. In recent days, about 500 refugees have crossed the Finnish land border in Tornio, near the Arctic Circle, after a long journey through Sweden. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)