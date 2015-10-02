HELSINKI Oct 2 Finland's government on Friday raised its estimate for the number of asylum-seekers in the country this year to about 50,000 from its previous estimate of 30,000, following an influx in September.

The figure compares with just 3,600 asylum seekers last year. The interior ministry said in its statement that the new forecast, compared to Finland's total population of just 5.5 million, is similar to the asylum-seeker numbers of Germany or Sweden.

Thousands of refugees, most of them from Iraq, have in recent weeks come through Sweden, crossing a northern land border in Tornio, near the Arctic circle. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)