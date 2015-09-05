HELSINKI, Sept 5 Finland's prime minister, Juha Sipila, said on Saturday he would offer his own home to asylum seekers.

The home in Kempele, northern Finland, could house asylum seekers from the start of the year, Sipila told national broadcaster YLE, while calling all Finns to show solidarity with refugees heading to Europe to flee war and poverty.

Sipila is usually based in the capital Helsinki.

He said an EU plan to redistribute 120,000 asylum seekers arriving in Greece, Italy and Hungary should be voluntary and hoped Finland could show an example in this regard. (Reporting by Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Alison Williams)