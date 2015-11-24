(Adds quotes, detail)
BERLIN Nov 24 The French and German economy
ministers have proposed setting up a 10 billion euro ($10.65
billion) fund to pay for tighter security, external border
controls and care of refugees, French minister Emmanuel Macron
said on Tuesday.
Speaking in Berlin, Macron said that he and his counterpart
Sigmar Gabriel had written to French President Francois Hollande
and German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggesting the creation of
the fund, which other European countries could join.
He said a joint response would avert the risk of France and
Germany pursuing different agendas and weakening Europe.
"The risk is that our people, our political parties, our
governments decide to treat this problem separately or even work
against each other," Macron said, noting that France was
preoccupied with security after the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris and
Germany with the influx of hundreds of thousands of refugees.
Macron said that he and Gabriel would present a more
detailed text by mid-December that would build on proposals they
made in June regarding closer integration of the euro zone.
