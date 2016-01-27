(Repeats Tuesday report)
By Tina Bellon
BERLIN, Jan 26 When Judith G. helped out at a
refugee centre near Frankfurt last October and identified
herself as Jewish, she was spat on and insulted.
German Jews say the case of Judith G., a 33-year-old
optician who asked not to be fully named, isn't isolated and
underlines concerns many have about the record arrivals of
asylum seekers, largely from Muslim countries in the Middle
East.
Official figures show German-born far-right supporters
commit the vast majority of antisemitic crimes in the country,
and Muslim leaders say nearly all asylum seekers - who can be
targets of hate crime themselves - are trying to escape
conflict, not stir it up.
Nevertheless, Jews across Germany are hiding their identity
when volunteering at refugee shelters for fear of reprisals,
adding another layer of complexity to a social, economic and
logistical challenge that is stretching the fabric of German
society.
"Among the refugees, there are a great many people who grew
up with hostility towards Israel and conflate these prejudices
with hatred towards Jews in general," Josef Schuster, president
of the Central Council of Jews, told Reuters in an interview
conducted in October.
Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed last week that antisemitic
attitudes among some young people arriving from countries where
"hatred towards Israel and Jews is commonplace" needed to be
dealt with.
The safety of Jewish communities is particularly sensitive
in Germany due to the murder of over 6 million Jews by Hitler's
Third Reich, which is marked on Wednesday by the international
Holocaust Memorial Day. Today, the German Jewish community
numbers around 100,500.
According to a 2013 study by the EU Agency for Fundamental
Rights, 64 percent of German Jews avoid the public display of
symbols that would identify them as Jewish. It also found that
only 28 percent of them report antisemitic incidents.
Such incidents, as recorded by the Interior Ministry,
dropped in 2015 but Jews still remember chants by young Muslims
proclaiming "Jews to the gas" on German streets in protests
against the 2014 Israeli-Palestinian Gaza War.
Concerns rose earlier this year when two suspected asylum
seekers from Syria and Afghanistan attacked and robbed a man
wearing a skullcap on the northern island of Fehmarn, a crime
the local prosecutor treats as antisemitic.
"We don't approach the issue of refugees with negative
expectations in general," said Walter Blender, head of the
Jewish community in Bad Segeberg, a town on the mainland about
100 km (60 miles) from Fehmarn. "But we are very worried and
sceptical, and anecdotal evidence so far showed that we have
reason to be scared."
Preliminary Interior Ministry figures show that far-right
supporters were responsible for well over 90 percent of the
antisemitic crimes recorded last year up to the end of November.
People with a foreign background were blamed for little more
than four percent, although this category does not reveal their
country of origin or immigration status.
Starting from this month, however, the ministry will produce
a breakdown that includes a refugee category.
FINGER POINTING
Germany, which took in 1.1 million asylum seekers from
mainly Middle Eastern countries last year, saw crimes against
refugee shelters quadruple to 924 incidents in 2015 and Muslim
advocacy groups warn against finger-pointing.
"The vast majority of people coming here are fleeing war and
terror themselves," said Aiman Mazyek, president of Germany's
Central Council of Muslims. "All they want is peace and quiet."
There is little research on the scale of antisemitism in
Arab countries, but a Pew poll from 2011 shows a large majority
of people there hold unfavourable opinions of Jews.
Researchers say too little effort is put into teaching
Western and German values to asylum seekers, including the
country's relationship with Jewish communities.
"There is a lack of a deeper understanding of the culture in
many Middle Eastern countries and this results in Western
stakeholders being taken by surprise over the fervent
antisemitism there," said Wolfgang Bock, an expert in Islamism
and Middle Eastern politics.
In Germany, refugees with recognised asylum claims learn
about the country's history and values alongside language
tuition. But some experts say there is nothing about
contemporary political issues, such as relations with Israel.
"Education can't just be about the Holocaust and the Third
Reich. Schools also need to talk about the Middle East conflict,
antisemitism based on religious argumentation and conspiracy
theories," said Ahmad Mansour, an Arab-Israeli researcher with
the European Foundation of Democracy.
But communities across Germany are overwhelmed with
processing the hundreds of thousands of asylum applications and
are struggling to provide shelter and food to the arrivals.
Some Jewish groups, such as the Berlin-based "Friends of the
Fraenkleufer Synagogue", have taken the cultural exchange issue
into their own hands with around 40 volunteers helping out at a
local refugee centre.
"We want to send a message to all the Jews who sit at home
and build big fences around their synagogues that it's possible
and necessary to approach one another, because if we don't try,
things can only turn for the worse," said Nina Peretz, head of
the initiative.
