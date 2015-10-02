BERLIN Oct 2 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble urged members of the European Union in a newspaper
interview to quickly establish a common European asylum law as
the continent deals with its worst refugee crisis since the
Yugoslav wars of the 1990s.
"We need a European asylum law and a European asylum policy
- and quickly!" German newspaper Die Welt quoted Schaeuble as
saying in an interview due to be published on Friday.
He said this law should be "a question of months rather than
years but, again, first we need to get access to Europe under
control at the moment".
A European asylum law would not require any changes to EU
treaties, Schaeuble said.
While EU countries agreed in 1999 to create a Common
European Asylum System and there have since been attempts to
harmonise laws in the member countries, there are still big
differences between them on some issues like refugee recognition
or reception conditions.
Schaeuble said Germany was prepared to hand over national
rights when it came to asylum policy and added that he thought
France would be prepared to do that too. He was also optimistic
that Italy and potentially Greece could be won over.
Schaeuble said it would be necessary to speak to the eastern
European countries too, adding: "We mustn't always just push
Hungary into the corner. Hungary has to withstand the pressure
at the external borders of the Schengen system".
Schaeuble said Europe needed to send a clear signal that it
was controlling access "but a Europe full of fences is
unthinkable" and as a prosperous region, Europe had a duty to
help the world's persecuted and poor.
