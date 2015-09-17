BERLIN, Sept 17 Germany has extended its controls to the border with the Czech Republic to stop human traffickers and better cope with the increased influx of asylum seekers, a federal police spokesman said on Thursday.

Police started the border controls late on Wednesday on the A17 motorway connecting the east German state of Saxony with the Czech Republic, spokesman Christian Meinhold said, adding that four traffickers had been arrested since then.

Germany decided on Sunday to temporarily reintroduce border controls in response to the refugee crisis, with federal police focusing on the Austrian border first. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)