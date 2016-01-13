* Budget surplus of 12.1 bln euros roughly twice the
expected sum
* Schaeuble wants to maintain balanced budget in 2016
* But refugee numbers put question mark behind fiscal plans
BERLIN, Jan 13 Germany achieved a
larger-than-expected budget surplus of 12.1 billion euros in
2015 and will use the windfall to pay for accommodating and
integrating refugees, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said
on Wednesday.
Germany is at the centre of Europe's biggest migrant crisis
since World War Two. Over 1 million people arrived in the
country in 2015, far more than in any other EU country.
Higher tax revenue and auctions of mobile telephone licences
provided the surplus, which is nearly twice the expected 6.1
billion euros ($6.62 billion). That increases the chances that
the budget will be balanced for a third straight year in 2016.
"We'll urgently need the reserve to finance the additional
spending on accommodating and integrating refugees," Schaeuble
said. He added that achieving another balanced budget this year
was realistic despite the ballooning refugee costs.
But a senior government official said it was hard to predict
how the federal budget would develop because nobody could say
how many refugees would arrive in Germany this year and beyond.
The DIW economic institute expects state spending on refugees
will rise to 15 billion euros in 2016 and 17 billion in 2017.
Under German law, funds not spent at the end of the year
must go to repay debt. However, Chancellor Angela Merkel's
ruling coalition agreed last September, to funnel extra money
from 2015 into a reserve to pay refugee-related costs.
HOUSING SHORTAGE
One beneficiary may be construction companies. Their
industry association, HDB, said on Wednesday that higher state
spending on infrastructure and a property boom will boost their
sales 3 percent to 103 billion euros ($111.37 billion) this
year, its highest since 2000.
Nearly 290,000 new flats will be built in 2016, but that
still is not enough to meet demand from the rising numbers of
refugees and growing urban population, it said.
"In metropolitan areas, affordable housing is in short
supply," HDB President Thomas Bauer said. More than 400,000
flats needed to be built annually to avert housing shortages in
cities, he said.
Construction Minister Barbara Hendricks and Schaeuble are
planning tax incentives for investors who build new apartments
in certain city areas in the next three years. But the federal
states have yet to agree to the plan.
Strong private consumption and higher state spending on
refugees are expected to boost Germany's gross domestic product
this year and beyond, compensating for weaker demand from China
and other emerging markets.
Germany's BDI industry association expects the economy to
grow by almost 2 two percent in 2016, but it also warned of
uncertainties and geopolitical risks.
BDI president Ulrich Grillo said that Germany's current
economic upturn depended on special factors such as low oil
prices, low interest rates and a weak euro.
"I'm worried that the government, stuck in crisis modus due
to the refugee question, will turn a blind eye to other
challenges," Grillo said, adding Berlin should not neglect
public spending on infrastructure.
The economy ministry said Europe's largest economy probably
expanded in the fourth quarter of 2015 as employment and real
incomes increased, even though industrial activity slowed.
German gross domestic product data for 2015 is due on
Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters expect GDP grew 1.6
percent last year.
($1 = 0.9221 euros)
