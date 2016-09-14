(Repeats Sept. 13 story without changes to text)
* Top 30 companies can point to just 63 confirmed hires
* Firms blame weak German, lack of proven qualifications
* Hopes fade that refugee influx will solve skills shortage
* Bosses to face questions from Merkel at Berlin meeting
By Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, Sept 14 Germany's blue-chip companies
will have to explain to Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday
why they have managed to hire fewer than 100 refugees after
around a million arrived in the country last year.
Merkel, fighting for her political life over her open-door
policy, has summoned the bosses of some of Germany's biggest
companies to Berlin to account for their lack of action and
exchange ideas about how they can do better.
Many of the companies say a lack of German-language skills,
the inability of most refugees to prove any qualifications, and
uncertainty about their permission to stay in the country mean
there is little they can do in the short term.
A survey by Reuters of the 30 companies in Germany's DAX
stock market index found they could point to just 63 refugee
hires in total. Several of the 26 firms who responded said they
considered it discriminatory to ask about applicants' migration
history, so they did not know whether they employed refugees or
how many.
Of the 63 hires, 50 are employed by Deutsche Post DHL
, which said it applied a "pragmatic approach" and
deployed the refugees to sort and deliver letters and parcels.
"Given that around 80 percent of asylum seekers are not
highly qualified and may not yet have a high level of German
proficiency, we have primarily offered jobs that do not require
technical skills or a considerable amount of interaction in
German," a spokesman said by email.
What is clear is that early optimism that the wave of
migrants could boost economic growth and help ease a skills
shortage in Germany - where the working-age population is
projected to shrink by 6 million people by 2030 - is
evaporating.
"The employment of refugees is no solution for the skills
shortage," industrial group Thyssenkrupp's Chief
Executive Heinrich Hiesinger said during a visit by the German
president earlier this month.
APPRENTICESHIP BARRIERS
Most large German companies, especially those in
manufacturing, prefer to hire through structured apprenticeship
programmes, in which they train young people for up to four
years for highly skilled and sometimes company-specific jobs.
But the recent arrivals from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and
elsewhere are mainly ill-prepared for such training, they say.
The DAX companies surveyed by Reuters were able to identify
190 apprentices in this or last year's intake.
Many will have been through months of pre-training
especially designed for migrants by large companies like
engineering group Siemens, Mercedes maker Daimler
or automotive technology firm Continental.
Two Syrian interns whom Reuters visited at a Siemens
power-plant construction site in April applied for
apprenticeships but were turned down because they could not
sufficiently prove their school-leaving qualifications. One is
now doing temporary work in IT and the other is taking further
German classes.
It's simply too soon to expect large numbers of refugees to
have been hired yet, most German companies say.
"Our experience is that it takes a minimum of 18 months for
a well trained refugee to go through the asylum procedure and
learn German at an adequate level in order to apply for a job,"
said a spokeswoman for Deutsche Telekom, which plans
to take on about 75 refugees as apprentices this year but has
not made a permanent hire.
Others among Germany's top listed companies, mainly in the
financial or airline sectors, say it is practically impossible
for them to take on refugees at all. They cite regulatory
reasons such as the need for detailed background checks on
staff.
'TOTALLY MOTIVATED'
Many large companies see the main benefits of the migrant
influx as an opportunity to introduce more diversity into their
workforce and to bring their staff into personal contact with
refugees. More than 1,000 internships have been offered by the
companies surveyed by Reuters.
"Refugees working at SAP are totally motivated, and this
motivates our colleagues to support them," Uli Joos, project
leader for refugees at Europe's biggest software company SAP
, told Reuters in an interview.
Reuters visited SAP five months ago to meet then-intern
Somar Abraham, a Syrian refugee who arrived in Germany in 2013
with a university degree from his homeland in computer systems
engineering. He has since been hired for a full-time job, along
with four other refugees.
About 346,000 people with asylum status were seeking jobs in
Germany in August, according to the latest figures from the
German Labour Office, up from 322,000 in July and 297,000 in
June, the first month for which it published such statistics.
Economists say that most refugees who have found employment
are in the services sector, often in smaller companies or in
smaller towns and cities to which refugees are dispersed under a
strict German formula for allocating new arrivals according to
the wealth and population of states and districts.
"Obviously, in the low-skilled segment, mobility is low,
Germans often won't go very far to find a low-skilled job. Now
you have these refugees on your doorstep," said Thomas Liebig,
an economist at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development who has specialised in migration for the past 15
years.
"Will Germany manage?" he said, referring to Merkel's mantra
"We can do this." "There's basically not a choice. The people
are here."
(Additional reporting by Caroline Copley and Michelle Martin in
Berlin, Jan Schwartz in Hamburg, and Harro ten Wolde, Ludwig
Burger, Edward Taylor and Tina Bellon in Frankfurt; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)