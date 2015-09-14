* Foreign ministry seeks to stem influx
* Regional authorities say they cannot cope
* Information packs sent to German embassies
By Andreas Rinke
BERLIN, Sept 14 When Markus Potzel, Germany's
ambassador to Afghanistan, met senior Afghan government
officials and journalists, he had a clear message for them:
Don't believe what you hear about Germany - or at least not
everything.
While Afghan television channels have made much of the
welcome Germany has given to the refugees that have been
streaming across its borders, that does not mean everyone can
move to Germany or the European Union, he said.
Germany has become a magnet for thousands fleeing war and
poverty in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Many are escaping
the civil war in Syria.
Berlin expects 800,000 new arrivals this year. At the
weekend Germany brought in temporary border checks in an attempt
to control the numbers.
At the same time, the Foreign Ministry has decided something
must be done to stem the flow before the refugees get to Europe.
It has sent out information packs to German embassies
telling them how to deal with rumours and disinformation by
people-traffickers that it says are giving would-be asylum
seekers false hope about their prospects.
In Kabul, ambassador Potzel said only around a third of
Afghan asylum applications were being accepted at the moment.
In Beirut, the embassy warned people not to take what they
see online at face value.
"Most of these reports are intentionally spread by
traffickers to create false hopes among the refugees, exploiting
the desperate situation of the refugees for their own economic
benefits. Traffickers lie," it said on Facebook.
ARABIC TRANSLATION
The embassy said - with an Arabic translation - that it was
not true that Germany had agreed to take in 800,000 refugees.
The figure, it explained, was an estimate of the numbers
expected to arrive in Germany this year and a significant
proportion would not be recognised as refugees and would
probably have to leave.
Lebanon is host to large numbers of refugee Syrians. But
German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Sunday that
some people seeking to get into Germany were pretending to be
Syrian in the hope of being granted asylum.
"In the refugees' countries of origin, and in transit
countries, rumours and deliberate disinformation are running
wild, especially on social media," a source in the Foreign
Ministry in Berlin told Reuters.
To help them counter the rumours, embassies are receiving
guidance from Berlin. The plan is to spread the message via
Facebook for Syrian refugees, by radio in Africa, and via
television in Afghanistan - based on which media are used most
frequently in the countries concerned.
In Beirut, a representative from the German embassy plans to
talk to would-be migrants, delivering a message that the embassy
has already posted online:
"It's not true that Germany is sending ships to collect
refugees."
(Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Giles Elgood and Anna
Willard)