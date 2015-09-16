BERLIN, Sept 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel still wants an EU summit to discuss Europe's refugee crisis, deputy government spokesman Georg Streiter said on Wednesday.

After Merkel and Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann said on Tuesday they wanted a summit next week, the EU said interior ministers would hold an emergency meeting on Sept. 22. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)