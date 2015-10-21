BERLIN Oct 21 German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's decision to call a meeting of several European leaders on Sunday to tackle the migrant crisis in the western Balkans, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The ongoing refugee crisis can only be tackled if everybody works on it together," Steffen Seibert told reporters at a regular government news conference. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley)