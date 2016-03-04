BUDAPEST, March 4 The leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian allies, Horst Seehofer, said on Friday the numbers of migrants coming to Europe should be brought down gradually.

"Success ... involves lowering the numbers of migrants coming to Europe over the longer term," conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Seehofer said in response to a question at a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Seehofer added that countries defending the external borders of Europe should not be left alone.

Orban said Hungary backed an EU deal in upcoming talks with Turkey but at the same time Europe could not give up being allowed to protect its borders on its own. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Hugh Lawson)