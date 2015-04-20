BERLIN, April 20 Germany and its European partners need to move swiftly to agree new measures to avert more deadly boating disasters in the Mediterranean, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman Steffen Seibert denied that there was a difference of opinion in Berlin about how to proceed after officials sent different signals on Sunday about whether to revive the so-called 'Mare Nostrum' rescue mission that Italy ended late last year.

"It is clear to everyone in the German government that something must be done to prevent further accidents, to prevent mass deaths in the Mediterranean," Seibert said. "We now have to move very quickly to agree on the appropriate measures." (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michelle Martin)