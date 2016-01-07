BERLIN Jan 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday every effort must be made to retain the free movement of people within the European Union's passport-free Schengen zone, but added this was dependent on a joint response to Europe's refugee crisis.

"I don't want to issue any concrete warnings here, or say 'what happens if', but I do want to say that a Schengen system can only work if there is joint responsibility for taking in refugees and joint responsibility for protecting the external borders," Merkel told a joint news conference with Romanian Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)