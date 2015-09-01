BERLIN, Sept 1 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy urged the European Commission on Tuesday to come up with proposals to help Europe cope with its refugee and migrant crisis, including defining countries of safe origin.

"There are two things we must say clearly - the European Commission must say, identify what are the safe countries of origin ... and we need to work towards a certain harmonisation in future," Rajoy said in a joint press conference with Merkel in Berlin. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Noah Barkin)