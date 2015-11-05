BERLIN Nov 5 The leaders of Germany's ruling
coalition parties have agreed on a concept to speed-up the
registration and processing of asylum requests of the record
numbers of migrants streaming into the country, two Social
Democrat sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The party leaders have agreed in principle on reception
facilities which include a requirement for refugees to stay in
the county where they are registered, the sources said.
There will be no "transit zones" or exterritorial centres
and no new centres on the borders, the sources added.
