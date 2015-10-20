* Anti-Islam movement stages biggest rally for months
* Social media suggest rising hostility to foreigners
By Madeline Chambers
BERLIN, Oct 20 Cabinet ministers warned on
Tuesday that right-wing radicalism and xenophobia are on the
rise in Germany after the anti-Islam PEGIDA movement held its
biggest rally in months, spurred on by the arrival of hundreds
of thousands of migrants.
Emboldened by popular fears about the refugee crisis, some
15-20,000 people joined the Monday evening rally in Dresden by
Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West
(PEGIDA). Many waved German flags and chanted "Out! Out!"
The leader of the Social Democrats (SPD), who share power
with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, told the
Sueddeutsche daily that PEGIDA was a "right-wing populist and in
part openly radical right-wing movement".
It was, said Sigmar Gabriel, an extension of the
anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which has
gained support in opinion polls, and the far-right National
Democratic Party (NPD), with a more brutal vocabulary.
In a speech that outraged many Germans, Turkish-born writer
Akif Pirincci, a long-time German resident, told the crowd that
politicians were ignoring grassroots concerns about migrants and
that concentration camps were "unfortunately out of action".
Some PEGIDA supporters walked away as he spoke.
Dresden prosecutors are considering opening an investigation
into Pirincci, who also spoke of "Muslim rubbish tips". They are
already investigating PEGIDA founder Lutz Bachmann, who quit in
January after a photo was published of him posing as Hitler.
In a further sign of concern about mounting xenophobia,
top-selling German newspaper Bild published a double-page spread
of named hate messages on social media, including, "Piss off to
where you've come from", and, "Go to Auschwitz and Buchenwald,
there is enough room, the ovens just have to be heated up."
MERKEL UNDER FIRE
The concern about growing radicalism coincides with a drop
in popular support for Merkel over her handling of the crisis.
She has been criticised by some in her conservative bloc for
opening Germany's borders to Syrian refugees, a move they say
has spurred more migrants from any country to come. As German
towns struggle to house and look after migrants, her insistence
that Germany will cope looks too optimistic to many people.
SPD Justice Minister Heiko Maas spoke of a radicalising
atmosphere he called "extraordinarily alarming". Conservative
Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere wrote in Bild daily that
everyone must take a stand against hate.
"We do not accept that dignity and respect are replaced by
hate towards those who think differently ... A patriot loves his
country and does not hate others," he wrote.
The PEGIDA rally marked the grassroots movement's first
anniversary. It had all but fizzled out following infighting
when Bachmann resigned but a recent spike in migrant numbers has
given it a new lease of life, though some 14,000 counter
demonstrators also gathered in Dresden on Monday.
Polls show that Merkel's handling of the refugee crisis has
cost her support while the anti-immigration AfD has gained.
An INSA poll released on Monday showed support for Merkel's
conservative bloc at a 2-1/2-year low of 37 percent and the
right-wing AfD at 7.5 percent, a seven-month high.
AfD politician Bjoern Hoecke drew criticism for pulling a
German flag out of his pocket on a talk show and draping it over
the arm of his chair while saying how much he loved his country
and that Germany could not absorb so many migrants.
U.N. officials said on Tuesday that more than 643,000
refugees and migrants in all had entered the EU from the Middle
East, Africa and Asia this year.. Germany alone
expects at least 800,000 by year-end.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Mark Heinrich)