BERLIN Oct 25 Support for German Chancellor
Angela Merkel's conservatives has dropped to its lowest level in
more than three years, a poll showed on Sunday, as her allies in
the state of Bavaria stepped up criticism of her handling of the
refugee crisis.
Horst Seehofer, head of the conservative Christian Social
Union (CSU) in Bavaria, the entry point for most migrants coming
to Germany, said that the existence of the conservative bloc was
at stake if she did not "correct" her asylum policy.
The Emnid poll put Merkel's conservatives down 1 percentage
point at 36 percent, its lowest since Sept. 2012, with the
opposition Greens gaining 1 point to reach 10 percent.
The other main parties remained unchanged with the Social
Democrats (SPD), who share power with Merkel, at 26 percent and
the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD), which has made
gains in recent weeks, at 7 percent.
Merkel has been criticised by some conservatives for opening
up Germany's borders to Syrian refugees, a move they say has
spurred more migrants to come. Critics, especially in Bavaria,
want to introduce limits on the number of refugees allowed to
enter the country.
Germany expects at least 800,000 refugees this year, almost
1 percent of the population. As towns struggle to look after
migrants and tackle right-wing attacks on shelters, her mantra
that Germany will cope looks optimistic to many voters.
On top of pressure from Seehofer's CSU, veteran German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who media pointed out in
weekend articles has always nurtured ambitions to be chancellor,
also warned of a dire atmosphere within the party.
Der Spiegel weekly quoted Schaeuble as saying at a meeting
of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) that the mood was
"dramatic" and the party faced a crucial test if the latest
measures to ease the situation in Germany did not help.
A new law to speed up asylum procedures and deportation for
migrants from southeastern Europe took effect on Saturday and
the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported Germany
wants to increase repatriations to Afghanistan.
Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen defended Merkel.
"Despite all the understandable disquiet... the basis of the
conservative bloc is very well aware that no-one can better
steer Germany and Europe through this difficult time than the
chancellor," she told the Funke group of newspapers.
