By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Nov 22 The parties in Chancellor Angela
Merkel's coalition government exchanged insults at the weekend
in an escalating clash over refugee policy that has left the
German leader looking more vulnerable than at any time during
her decade in power.
Divisions between her conservatives and the centre-left
Social Democrats (SPD) over benefits for refugees prompted
coalition leaders to cancel a special cabinet meeting planned
for Monday where they had hoped to agree measures to speed up
the processing of asylum seekers.
But the biggest fight was within Merkel's own conservative
ranks as members of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) lined
up to condemn their Bavarian sister party for humiliating the
chancellor at a congress in Munich on Friday evening.
With Merkel standing next to him, Horst Seehofer, the leader
of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), openly criticised
her for refusing to put a formal cap on the number of refugees
entering Germany. He was cheered loudly by members of his party
as Merkel stood fidgeting uncomfortably on the stage.
Elmar Brok, a senior member of Merkel's CDU, denounced
Seehofer's behaviour as "impolite, unseemly and unacceptable" in
an interview with the Tagesspiegel newspaper. Other CDU members
said the CSU leader had broken a taboo in how the two parties
behave with each other.
Seehofer refused to back down, telling German television
station n-tv that he could not in good conscience tell a "fairy
tale of harmony and consensus" when major differences remained.
The barbs flew as Merkel marked her 10-year anniversary in
office on Sunday.
Her popularity ratings have plunged from a gaudy 75 percent
in April to below 50 percent and support for her CDU/CSU bloc
has dipped five points to 37 percent, still more than ten points
ahead of the next strongest party, the SPD.
LOOMING ELECTIONS
To prevent further damage, her advisers say she must find a
way to curb the number of migrants entering Germany, ideally by
the spring when three state elections will be held in a major
test before the next federal vote in 2017.
A party congress of her CDU in early December will be an
important gauge of how strong support within her own party is.
"There are real Merkel loyalists in the CDU and those that
are more tactical," an official close to the chancellor told
Reuters on condition of anonymity. "The CDU is not a party that
pushes out its leaders. But you will see a shift if people get
the sense that Merkel is a burden for them rather than a bonus."
Roughly 7,000 migrants have been entering Germany each day
in recent weeks, according to police, with the vast majority
flowing into Bavaria over the Austrian border. Roughly a million
are expected to arrive this year alone.
Merkel has rebuffed calls from the CSU and members of her
own party to impose a ceiling on the number of refugees Germany
will accept, saying this would be impossible to enforce.
To reduce the numbers, she is hoping Turkey will agree to
keep more refugees in exchange for financial support from the
European Union. She is also pressing for so-called "hotspots" to
be set up at Europe's external borders, and for faster
processing of migrants at home, so that those who are not
granted asylum can be expelled more rapidly.
But SPD resistance to her domestic plans and opposition in
Europe, particularly eastern countries, to accepting refugee
quotas are sowing doubts about whether her strategy can succeed.
"Up until a few months ago, most Germans saw Merkel as a
rational, reliable and risk-averse defender of a very
comfortable German status quo," the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung said in a weekend editorial. "Nowadays, even in her own
party, one hears the refrain: we don't recognise her anymore."
(Writing by Noah Barkin; editing by Giles Elgood)