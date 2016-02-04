BERLIN Feb 4 Germany registered 91,671 migrants
in January, less than half November's level, officials said on
Thursday with pressure mounting on Chancellor Angela Merkel to
deliver on her pledge to reduce the influx.
Support for Merkel has fallen sharply due to her open-door
refugee policy, with a poll on Wednesday showing 81 percent of
people think her government does not have the situation under
control.
An Interior Ministry statement on the latest migrant tally
gave no explanation for the notable drop in migrant arrivals,
but it said previously that a downward trend seen since late
last year was due mainly to freezing winter weather.
Germany has also reimposed spot controls on border points
with Austria used by incoming migrants and is seeking to speed
up deportations of those not qualifying for asylum.
Merkel has said the number of migrants entering Germany will
fall after 1.1 million people arrived last year - the final
destination for the vast majority who reached the European
continent in 2015.
Public unease has grown since a slew of sexual assaults on
women in Cologne at New Year which police say were carried out
largely by young men of Arab and North African appearance.
The interior ministry said 91,671 people registered on the
EASY system in January, more than double the number in the same
month a year ago, although this was more than a third down from
December and less than half of November's total.
Among last month's total, some 35,822 were from Syria and
about 18,000 from both Iraq and Afghanistan.
The EASY system records people in reception centres and then
distributes them around the country based on each state's
population and tax revenues. Registration on this system is
separate from officially applying for asylum.
The official number of asylum applications rose to 52,103
in January, about double the level in the same month last year
and a 7.9 percent rise from December, said the ministry.
Some 1,623 people from Morocco were entered on the EASY
system and the top-selling Bild daily cited government sources
saying a basic agreement had been reached with North African
countries about returning rejected asylum seekers there.
