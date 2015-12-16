* Germany has challenge absorbing 1 million new refugees
By Joseph Nasr
BERLIN, Dec 16 The first Arabic-language
television talk show in Germany aims to help foster the
integration of refugees from Arab countries with a simple
message: "Follow the rules!"
Germany is bracing itself for more than one million asylum
seekers this year, and integration is a hot topic in a country
where many feel the influx of mainly Muslim migrants could
undermine German culture.
Seeking to tackle such concerns, "Marhaba" (hello in Arabic)
is a 40-minute programme that will air on the private cable
channel n-tv starting on Thursday. It will be presented in
flawless Arabic by Constantin Schreiber, a blue-eyed,
fair-haired and casually dressed German man.
A five-minute programme has been available online since the
end of September, and its popularity prompted n-tv to bring it
onto the airwaves where it will feature pieces in both German
and Arabic with corresponding subtitles.
"I also want to talk to you about small details like the use
of mobile phones and the need to respect the rules, traffic
lights, and road signs in our country," Schreiber says in the
first online episode called "We the Germans."
"For example, we don't use mobile phones while driving, we
respect pedestrian lights and we do not cross when they're red."
Another piece of advice: don't call Germans or send them
text messages in the evening because this will most likely annoy
them as they will be resting after a hard day at work.
Schreiber has received more than 6,000 emails since the
programme's online debut, almost half of those from Arabs in and
outside Germany who praised his endeavour.
"I am a Syrian national and I want to thank you for your
programme, Mr. Constantin," a Syrian woman wrote in an email.
"People who are older than 50 find it difficult to learn German
and we ask you to continue providing information for them."
Some emails included criticism from Germans who would prefer
the programme to be aired in German with Arabic subtitles.
Others warned it would encourage more migrants to come to
Germany. Some emails contained death threats.
"There seems to be such huge demand for information, for
dialogue, for discussion and we wanted to provide a platform for
such discussions," Schreiber told Reuters.
LOVE AND SEX IN GERMANY
The second episode, entitled "German Basic Law and sharia",
tells Muslims that no law is above the German constitution.
Sharia is Islam's legal system, versions of which are applied
in many Muslim countries.
"Freedom of religion, freedom of expression, and freedom of
assembly are just three of the main rights secured by the
(German) Basic Law," Schreiber tells viewers, with the Reichstag
parliament building in the background.
The three fundamental rights are particularly sacred in
Germany given that its history is scarred by the "horrors of
dictatorship," he continues. The Basic Law (Grundgesetz in
German), Schreiber says, was the foundation of the new
democratic Germany established after World War Two.
The episode is filmed in Berlin's government quarter where
Deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn, a member of Chancellor
Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats, explains what
freedom of expression looks like in Germany.
"Freedom of speech means everyone may say what they think.
Freedom of the press means you may make jokes, even about
religion," Spahn says. "Even when jokes are made about the
Koran, this must be tolerated."
Satire and cartoons in Western states targeting Islam have
drawn sometimes violent protests by Muslims in recent years.
Some four million Muslims live in Germany, making up almost
5 percent of the population. Three million of them are Turks who
came in the 1960s and 1970s under the low-skilled "guest
workers" programme and about half have struggled to integrate.
The new programme also features a "Love and Sex" episode
that tells refugees that "sexual self-determination" is a sacred
right in Germany, where women may have sex before marriage
without having to face consequences from male guardians.
"For some first-generation migrants this will of course
present a problem because some of them are used to this ideology
from childhood," Egyptian expatriate Hebatallah Ismail tells
Schreiber in the episode shot outside the Cologne Cathedral.
She adds that the second generation of Muslim migrants in
Germany tend to disagree with their parents' views on sexuality,
which "is why time and again we unfortunately hear about honour
killings in Germany."
