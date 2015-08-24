BERLIN Aug 24 Chancellor Angela Merkel
condemned violent protests against refugees in the eastern
German town of Heidenau over the weekend, saying it was
disgraceful that right-wing extremists received widespread
support from the local community there.
"I'd like say, after the horrifying images from Heidenau in
Saxony, that I strongly condemn the violence there and the
atmosphere of racism that we saw is not at all acceptable. It's
repulsive to see how right-wing extremists and neo-Nazis are
voicing their hatred.
"But it is just as disgraceful to see how German citizens,
and even families with children are supporting this by marching
along with them," she added. "I can only repeat that Germany is
a country that respects the dignity of every single person."
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Erik Kirschbaum)