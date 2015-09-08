BERLIN, Sept 8 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Europe needed to implement a joint system for dealing with asylum seekers and agree to binding quotas on how to distribute refugees across the continent.

"This joint European asylum system cannot just exist on paper but must also exist in practice - I say that because it lays out minimum standards for accommodating refugees and the task of registering refugees," she told a joint news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Berlin.

German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday that if countries in eastern Europe and elsewhere continued to resist accepting their fair share of refugees, the bloc's open border regime, known as Schengen, would be at risk.

But Merkel said that European Union states needed to find a joint solution to the refugee crisis, rather than threatening each other if they did not collaborate.

"I personally, and we spoke about this, am of the opinion that we should not now outbid each other with threats," she said. "We should speak to each other in a spirit of mutual respect."

She added that Europe needed to discuss changes to its asylum policy as neither Greece nor Italy could take in all the refugees arriving there. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley and Andrew Heavens)