UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
VIENNA, Sept 14 Train lines between Austria and Germany reopened on Monday morning apart from one line to Munich, that has been used by tens of thousands of migrants, which was still closed because of people on the track, a rail company spokeswoman said.
"Train traffic has resumed since 7 o'clock (0500 GMT)," a spokeswoman for the Austrian rail company OeBB said.
Germany suspended the connection and re-imposed border controls on Sunday after acknowledging it could scarcely cope with thousands of asylum seekers arriving every day. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.