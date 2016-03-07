BRUSSELS, March 7 Germany will do all it can to
support its European Union neighbours through the bloc's refugee
crisis, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.
"We were very generous and we will remain very generous," he
said before meeting other euro zone finance ministers in
Brussels.
The refugee crisis limits Germany's room for fiscal
manoeuvre but will not force it into budget cuts, Schaeuble
said, adding that the crisis was an issue that should be
separated from Greece's reform programme.
"One really must separate the two issues from each other,"
he said.
(Reporting by Tom Körkemeier; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing
by Caroline Copley)