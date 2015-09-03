BERLIN, Sept 3 Exactly half of Germans are concerned that the strong increase in the number of asylum seekers is overwhelming them and German authorities, a survey showed on Thursday.

Europe is struggling to cope with an unprecedented influx of refugees and economic migrants and Germany is the EU's biggest recipient of asylum seekers, with 800,000 people expected this year, four times last year's level.

The poll of 2,373 people by R + V insurance company was conducted between June 5 and July 17.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)