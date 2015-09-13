UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
VIENNA, Sept 13 The head of the German rail company has told his Austrian counterpart that Germany is halting train traffic from Austria, a spokeswoman for Austrian rail company OeBB said on Sunday.
The situation in the other direction, from Germany to Austria, was unclear, the spokeswoman said, adding that the suspension was currently in place.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders