ATHENS, Sept 4 About 200 unregistered migrants trying to board a ship scuffled with police and coastguard officials on the Greek island of Lesbos, a coastguard spokesman told Reuters, with TV footage on Friday showing migrants throwing stones at the police.

Police used teargas to disperse the migrants, a reporter on the scene for the Greek news channel ANT1 said.

"About 200 migrants that were not registered tried to get on a ferry at the port and they were pushed back by the police and the coastguard," Greece's coastguard spokesman Nikos Lagkadianos said.

