LESBOS, Greece, Sept 23 More than 2,500 people, mainly Afghan refugees, arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos on Wednesday morning in the space of three hours, a Reuters witness said.

About 40 rubber dinghies each carrying 60 to 70 people arrived in the rain on one beach on the island, which was covered in life jackets and rubber tubes. Some were suffered hypothermia. (Reporting by Yannis Behrakis; Writing by Karolina Tagaris Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)